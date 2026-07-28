Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $478.4860 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $476.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.83 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

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About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

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