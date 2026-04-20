Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Earns "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.17% from the company's current price.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.10.

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Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,889,801.63. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,924 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pegasystems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 76,960 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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