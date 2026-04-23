Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $35.1040, with a volume of 251891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

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Pegasystems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Pegasystems's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems's payout ratio is 5.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,801.63. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 7,594 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $329,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,904.31. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,594 shares of company stock worth $2,344,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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