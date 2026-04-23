Pegasystems Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Pegasystems NASDAQ: PEGA executives used the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call to argue that enterprise buyers are moving from AI experimentation to a more ROI-driven approach—an environment CEO Alan Trefler said should favor platforms designed for governed, predictable execution rather than ad hoc AI-generated code.

Get Pegasystems alerts: Sign Up

Management frames AI as an “enterprise harness”

Trefler said he has been meeting with customers, prospects, and partners across EMEA and the U.S. and is hearing a consistent message: organizations want innovation “without sacrificing reliability.” He described Pega’s positioning as “a harness for enterprise AI,” with Pega Blueprint helping clients “reimagine how work should run,” and the Pega Platform operationalizing those designs with governance and the ability to evolve as regulatory demands change.

Addressing what he called “noise about the future of the software industry itself,” Trefler said some buyers and investors are questioning the viability of enterprise software vendors, but he argued AI should increase the value of platforms built for “predictability, governance, interoperability, and continuous change.” He pushed back on the idea that fast AI-generated code can replace architecture, saying mission-critical environments still require structure, testing, and safe evolution over time.

Trefler also cautioned against “AI-only execution” strategies that rely on large language models (LLMs) to reason through processes repeatedly at runtime. He said that can lead to non-deterministic outcomes and higher costs, and noted that even small changes in data or model versions can cause different behaviors. Instead, he advocated for doing “super heavy reasoning at design time” in Blueprint and using “the right AI for the execution” to keep runtime consistent and predictable.

Blueprint updates, customer examples, and PegaWorld agenda

Since the prior update, Trefler said the company introduced new “vibe coding” tooling into Pega Blueprint, enabling users to interact with designs via natural language—typing or speaking changes—while producing “enterprise-ready governed workflows.” He pointed analysts to a public trial at pega.com/blueprint.

Trefler highlighted external validation, including Forrester naming Pega a leader in Customer Service Solutions and recognizing Pega Customer Service, Pega Blueprint, and Pega Process Mining for automation and agentic capabilities. He also said the company has received four innovation awards related to AI this year, including a Product of the Year award.

He pointed to customer recognition and implementations, including:

The National Health Service in Scotland receiving a public sector award for work leveraging Pega software, according to Trefler.

Proximus, Belgium’s largest telecommunications operator, using Pega to modernize a mission-critical B2B installations application; Trefler said it built a first prototype in Blueprint in 15 minutes and went live in weeks.

Trefler said more customer stories and product updates will be shared at PegaWorld in June in Las Vegas, including over 200 AI-powered demos and breakout sessions. He also previewed a broader product agenda for 2026, describing an expansion of Blueprint AI into “the entire development and support suite,” from visualization and inception through production support.

Q1 results: Pega Cloud growth and strong free cash flow

COO and CFO Ken Stillwell said the “rhythm” of the business was expected to return to a more typical seasonal pattern in Q1 2026, and he noted the quarter faced a difficult comparison against a $60 million net ACV add in Q1 2025, which he called an outlier. He also cited several macro factors putting pressure on the environment, including “AI experimentation,” a federal government shutdown, and “two wars, both in Europe and in the Middle East.”

Stillwell emphasized growth in the company’s cloud business. Pega Cloud revenue increased year over year from $151 million to $205 million in Q1 2026, and he said trailing 12-month Pega Cloud revenue growth was 30%. Pega Cloud ACV grew 29% year over year as reported and 27% in constant currency to “just over $900 million,” which he described as “an over $200 million jump” and rapidly approaching the $1 billion mark.

Stillwell said Pega Cloud ACV represented about 56% of total ACV. He added that the company’s push to grow Pega Cloud will pressure term and maintenance ACV and revenue in the near term, because cloud growth is “displacing term and maintenance ACV as intended.” Over time, he said the company expects Pega Cloud ACV to scale to 75% or more of total ACV.

Free cash flow reached $207 million in Q1 2026, which Stillwell said reflected operating efficiency and ACV growth as a proxy for subscription billing growth.

Capital return and business cadence

Stillwell said Pegasystems maintained a balanced capital allocation approach. In Q1, the company returned more than 80% of free cash flow to shareholders, repurchasing 3.5 million shares for $167 million and paying $5 million in quarterly dividends. As of March 31, 2026, shares outstanding decreased by 1.6 million compared with the end of 2025.

On guidance practices, Stillwell reiterated the company typically provides full-year guidance at the start of the year and does not issue quarterly guidance or update its outlook during the year. He said the renewal portfolio is “back-end loaded” in 2026, which is expected to drive more activity in the second half, and that term license revenue is also expected to be weighted toward the back half of the year due to renewal timing.

Q&A: New logo push, macro delays, and AI economics

In response to questions about ACV acceleration, Stillwell said two factors point to stronger momentum later in the year: a renewal cycle weighted to the back half of 2026 and a “renewed interest in new logo focus with Blueprint,” which he said is building pipeline expected to convert in the second half.

On new logos, Stillwell said Blueprint changes the speed of initial engagement and validation, shortening what could previously be very long sales cycles. Trefler added that Blueprint and other changes have reduced required training and expertise, while also improving speed and cost curves. He described an ambition to expand beyond roughly “850-ish companies” historically targeted toward a larger set of multi-billion-dollar firms.

Stillwell also discussed the macro environment. He said government procurement changes and the shutdown contributed to a few deals and a renewal or two slipping out of Q1, particularly in March, but he did not believe they were lost. On geopolitical risks, he said the two wars could contribute to de-risking due to oil prices, inflation, and supply chain disruption, noting that about 30% of the company’s business comes from Europe. Trefler added that increased interest in “sovereign clouds” can add complexity and slow processes.

On AI economics, Stillwell said the era of “subsidized all-you-can-use experimentation” appears to be ending, pushing buyers toward an ROI phase where “every API call must be justified with clear business value.” He argued this shift favors Pega’s approach, including case-based pricing tied to work executed rather than usage metrics like tokens or API calls.

Stillwell also disclosed that constant currency ACV growth in Q1 was “somewhere around $20 million,” and he said results were close to expectations for the quarter, reiterating that Q3 and Q4 are expected to be larger renewal quarters.

Management repeatedly pointed investors to upcoming events for additional detail, including an Investor Session at PegaWorld on Monday, June 8 in Las Vegas. Stillwell also said the company plans to participate in the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony on Monday, July 13 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pega’s IPO.

About Pegasystems NASDAQ: PEGA

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pegasystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pegasystems wasn't on the list.

While Pegasystems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here