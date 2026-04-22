Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $18,937.20 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $18,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 121,442 shares in the company, valued at $626,640.72. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 19,806 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $99,426.12.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 6,419 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $26,574.66.

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Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 7,224,722 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,523. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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