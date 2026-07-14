Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Strong-Buy Rating

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Pembina Pipeline from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD raised Pembina Pipeline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 4.4%

TSE:PPL opened at C$70.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.08.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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