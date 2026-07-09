Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential downside of 53.35% from the stock's current price.

PENG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.88.

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Penguin Solutions Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of PENG stock opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Penguin Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 6.44%.The company had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 10,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $609,363.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,910,439.75. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $581,345.37. Following the sale, the director owned 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,507.16. This trade represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,822. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Penguin Solutions by 31.7% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,976 shares of the company's stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 34.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 261,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 52.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Key Penguin Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

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