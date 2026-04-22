PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Price Down 3.3% - Here's Why

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147 and last traded at GBX 147. 58,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 197,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PBEE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 217 price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PensionBee Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 199.

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PensionBee Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 9.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts anticipate that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

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