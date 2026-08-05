People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citizens Jmp

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People Incorporated Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on People Incorporated Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.36.

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People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Down 0.5%

PPLI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 372,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,946. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.04. People Incorporated Common Stock has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.32.

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $7.08. The firm had revenue of $436.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.77 million. People Incorporated Common Stock had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People Incorporated Common Stock will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On People Incorporated Common Stock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in People Incorporated Common Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in People Incorporated Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

People Incorporated Common Stock Company Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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