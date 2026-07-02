PepsiCo (PEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 9th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to announce earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $23.9740 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.86. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $132.96 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company's stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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