Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $11.00. Perion Network shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 234,647 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Perion Network from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $419.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perion Network news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,580. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $67,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 209.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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