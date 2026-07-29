Perrigo (PRGO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Perrigo to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.0134 billion for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 43.50%.Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. Perrigo has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PRGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 363,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,542,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,724 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company's stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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