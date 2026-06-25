Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.7180, with a volume of 1213241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Get Personalis alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

Personalis Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Personalis

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 80,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $882,602.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,600,565.72. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,984.33. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 178,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 11.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Personalis by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Personalis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Personalis wasn't on the list.

While Personalis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here