Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock's current price.

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Personalis alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of PSNL opened at $15.58 on Friday. Personalis has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. Analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,668.88. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $69,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,783,662. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Personalis by 406.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Personalis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Personalis wasn't on the list.

While Personalis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here