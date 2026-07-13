Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 13.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.9130. Approximately 1,267,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,201,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Personalis

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $675,488.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,618.94. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,103,215.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Personalis by 1,332.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,439 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 1,281,695 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Personalis by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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