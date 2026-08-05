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Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Perspective Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perspective Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Wednesday, August 12. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.27 per share and revenue of approximately $0.091 million.
  • In its latest quarter, the company reported a $0.25-per-share loss, beating estimates for a $0.29 loss, but revenue of $0.08 million fell short of expectations. Analysts anticipate full-year and next-year losses of about $1 per share.
  • CATX shares opened at $3.00, well below the 12-month high of $6.16, while analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $12.62; institutional investors own 54.66% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $0.0910 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%.The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company's stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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Earnings History for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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