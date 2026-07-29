Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PET shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Pet Valu from C$31.50 to C$21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pet Valu to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

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Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.30. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$16.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$287.94 million for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 117.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pet Valu

In other news, insider Gregory Mark Ramier acquired 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.89 per share, with a total value of C$50,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,092. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Carmine Fortino acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,142. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

Further Reading

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