Peter Federico Sells 64,412 Shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 14,791,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,702,170. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 39.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is 119.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JonesTrading cut AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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