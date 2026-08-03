Peter Huntsman Buys 100,000 Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Huntsman bought 100,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,256,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,184,705.21. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Huntsman alerts: Sign Up

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 5,145,887 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntsman by 83.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 29.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $106,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,598 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,953,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,003.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,187 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntsman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntsman wasn't on the list.

While Huntsman currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here