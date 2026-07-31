Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company's previous close.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 240.

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Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PETS stock opened at GBX 213.80 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 167.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 241.88. The firm has a market cap of £944.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 187.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion during the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pets at Home Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Natalie `Jane purchased 2,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.50. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

Further Reading

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