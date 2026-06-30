Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.2% - What's Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.0770. Approximately 57,636,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 42,574,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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