Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold Off Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Pfizer stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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