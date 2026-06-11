Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 45,177,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 40,990,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Up 2.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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