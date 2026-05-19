Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.3% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.6640. Approximately 40,929,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,348,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here