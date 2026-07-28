Pfizer (PFE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $14.3994 billion for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sun Group Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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