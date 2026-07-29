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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Phibro Animal Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Phibro Animal Health declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable September 23 to shareholders of record on September 2. The dividend equates to $0.48 annually and a 1.3% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 23.9% and an expected future payout ratio of 14.4% based on projected earnings of $3.33 per share.
  • Phibro reported quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.72, while revenue of $383.54 million also topped expectations. Management’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance is $2.98 to $3.10 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

See Also

Dividend History for Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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