Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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