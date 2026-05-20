Philip Mazzara Sells 14,076 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,137,337.42. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,174,700.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 17.7%

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $43.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.48. 10,253,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,570. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $287.70. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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