Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,230,669 shares of the company's stock worth $2,848,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,421 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 84.48%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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