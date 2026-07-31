Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.260-8.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.67. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.89.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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