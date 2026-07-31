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Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Philip Morris issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $8.26–$8.41, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $8.40. It also set Q3 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20–$2.25.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, reporting $2.20 in EPS versus the $2.05 consensus and $11.19 billion in revenue, up 10.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $205.89; Philip Morris also pays a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, yielding about 3.1%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.260-8.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.67. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $207.76. The company has a market cap of $299.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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