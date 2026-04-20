Phillip Securities Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $110.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Phillip Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Phillip Securities' target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.97.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Netflix News

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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