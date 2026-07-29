Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to announce earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $43.5973 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $206.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.46. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $216.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is currently 50.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Phillips 66 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $188.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $201.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. This represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.05, for a total value of $743,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,683.85. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,107 shares of company stock worth $8,057,584. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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