Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.43.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

PECO stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company's stock worth $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company's stock worth $224,377,000 after purchasing an additional 325,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company's stock worth $82,624,000 after buying an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,068,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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