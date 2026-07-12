Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.4286.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.3%

PECO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 560,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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