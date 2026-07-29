PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.6667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHINIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,177,195.49. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $183,415.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 49.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PHINIA by 2,529.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company's stock.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.6%

PHIN stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. PHINIA has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.67 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. PHINIA's payout ratio is 33.52%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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