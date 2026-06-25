Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6471.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Phreesia from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 157,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,219.54. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,998.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,381 shares of company stock worth $343,758. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,395,000.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,016.6% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 142.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,001,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 588,444 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,119.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.59 million, a P/E ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Phreesia

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About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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