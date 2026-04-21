Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $55,954.56 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 157,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,219.54. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Phreesia alerts: Sign Up

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,275,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Phreesia had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 544.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,925 shares of the company's stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 386,848 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,418 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Phreesia by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Phreesia by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,755 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phreesia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phreesia wasn't on the list.

While Phreesia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here