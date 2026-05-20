Phreesia (PHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $130.0770 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Phreesia had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Phreesia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.00.

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Key Phreesia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $235,998.28. This trade represents a 27.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 8,332 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $67,239.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,131.92. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 50,493 shares of company stock worth $461,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 332.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 62.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,070 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Further Reading

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