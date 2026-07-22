PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as high as C$10.90. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 60,490 shares.

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PHX Energy Services Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of C$183.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$188,825.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,000. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Michael Leslie Buker sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total value of C$353,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 326,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,844,719. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 132,166 shares of company stock worth $1,515,354 over the last three months. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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