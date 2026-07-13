Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 141,608 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 380,492 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,135,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,242 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 424,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,452 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 385,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company's stock.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PTY opened at $12.10 on Monday. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

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