Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PNW opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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