Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $1.3965 billion for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. 168,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.78%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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