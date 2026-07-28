Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 46,875 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,056,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $937,031.25.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $991,406.25.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $1,020,937.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $960,937.50.

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Pinterest Trading Up 3.1%

PINS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,706,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,699. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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