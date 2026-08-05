Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the company's current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $27.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.97.

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Pinterest Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock worth $7,892,627. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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