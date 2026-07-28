Pinterest (PINS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Pinterest to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.1483 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,706,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,699. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,056,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,627. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 100.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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