Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Piper Sandler Companies' conference call:

Strong second-quarter growth: Adjusted net revenues rose 21.8% year over year to $491 million, while operating margin reached 21.8% and adjusted EPS was $1.04. First-half operating income increased 42%, outpacing 22% revenue growth.

Adjusted net revenues rose 21.8% year over year to $491 million, while operating margin reached 21.8% and adjusted EPS was $1.04. First-half operating income increased 42%, outpacing 22% revenue growth. Corporate investment banking remained the primary growth driver, with second-quarter revenue up 31% and advisory revenue up 34% to a record $274 million. Financial services and healthcare led results, supported by stronger middle-market activity, larger fees, and continued share gains in bank and medtech M&A.

Public finance and equity brokerage delivered record second-quarter revenues of $50 million and $63 million, respectively. Management also returned $215 million to shareholders in the first half through dividends and share repurchases and approved a new quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share.

Management expects third-quarter net revenue to be in line with the third quarter of 2025, while municipal financing and equity brokerage are expected to decline seasonally and fixed-income revenue to remain similar to the second quarter. Executives also cautioned that second-half advisory growth will not match the strong first-half pace because of tougher comparisons and uncertain deal close rates.

Fixed-income revenue fell year over year amid geopolitical uncertainty, interest-rate volatility, a flattening yield curve, and weaker trading volumes. The firm is continuing measured investments in AI and technology while maintaining expense discipline, though New York occupancy costs and data-related expenses are expected to increase through 2026 and into 2027.

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Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 766,663 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,435. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Piper Sandler Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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