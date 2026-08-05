Piper Sandler Increases Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $34.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.86.

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Intapp Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 890,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Intapp has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Intapp has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.410 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,200 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 324,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 147,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2,232.1% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intapp

Here are the key news stories impacting Intapp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.27 a year earlier and above the $0.36 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.53 million, exceeding the $149.75 million estimate. Intapp Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Intapp reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, up from $0.27 a year earlier and above the $0.36 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $152.53 million, exceeding the $149.75 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 earnings outlook was well above expectations. Intapp projected full-year adjusted EPS of $1.58 to $1.62, substantially higher than the $1.29 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $656.5 million to $660.5 million was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, suggesting the main upside came from anticipated margin and earnings improvement. Intapp Announces Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2026 Financial Results

Intapp projected full-year adjusted EPS of $1.58 to $1.62, substantially higher than the $1.29 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $656.5 million to $660.5 million was broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, suggesting the main upside came from anticipated margin and earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: Near-term guidance also topped estimates. First-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.39 to $0.41 exceeded the $0.28 consensus, while revenue guidance of $159.3 million to $160.3 million was above the $157.4 million estimate. Intapp Earnings Conference Call

First-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $0.39 to $0.41 exceeded the $0.28 consensus, while revenue guidance of $159.3 million to $160.3 million was above the $157.4 million estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted progress in its Firm AI strategy and agentic capabilities during the earnings call, supporting the company’s longer-term growth narrative, although execution and adoption remain important factors for future results. Intapp Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management highlighted progress in its Firm AI strategy and agentic capabilities during the earnings call, supporting the company’s longer-term growth narrative, although execution and adoption remain important factors for future results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, Intapp remained unprofitable under GAAP, with a negative net margin and negative return on equity. This may limit the stock’s upside if the company does not convert its stronger adjusted earnings outlook into sustained bottom-line profitability.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

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