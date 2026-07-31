Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $543.00 to $491.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price target points to a potential upside of 51.23% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $460.35.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $324.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $270.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.67 and a 200-day moving average of $334.70.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,035,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,475 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $857,274,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $597,681,000 after purchasing an additional 291,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.08, ahead of the roughly $3.05 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million, while SaaS revenue rose 21.7% to $230.6 million. Record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring revenue, and $118.5 million of free cash flow highlighted continued demand. Tyler Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Tyler Technologies reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.08, ahead of the roughly $3.05 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 8.2% year over year to $645.1 million, while SaaS revenue rose 21.7% to $230.6 million. Record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring revenue, and $118.5 million of free cash flow highlighted continued demand. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase program and repurchased approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Management also pointed to cloud momentum and reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $12.95 to $13.20, above the current analyst consensus cited in the reports. Barclays reaffirmed its Buy rating, while William Blair maintained a bullish view based on SaaS growth and AI expansion. Tyler Technologies Reports Strong Q2 Results, Expands Buybacks

The company authorized a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase program and repurchased approximately $505 million of stock during the quarter. Management also pointed to cloud momentum and reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $12.95 to $13.20, above the current analyst consensus cited in the reports. Barclays reaffirmed its Buy rating, while William Blair maintained a bullish view based on SaaS growth and AI expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Tyler outlined plans for cloud-living pilots beginning in 2027, with referenceable clients expected in 2028, and is targeting an 85% maintenance-conversion rate by 2030. The strategy supports long-term recurring revenue growth, but the benefits are several years away. Tyler Outlines Cloud-Living Pilots

Tyler outlined plans for cloud-living pilots beginning in 2027, with referenceable clients expected in 2028, and is targeting an 85% maintenance-conversion rate by 2030. The strategy supports long-term recurring revenue growth, but the benefits are several years away. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of Wall Street expectations near $648 million. Investors also appeared to want a guidance increase after the strong bookings and operating commentary; instead, the company maintained its outlook, including revenue guidance of $2.535 billion to $2.575 billion versus consensus near $2.6 billion. With TYL trading at an elevated earnings multiple, even a small revenue miss can pressure the stock. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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