Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

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AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,022 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 57.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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