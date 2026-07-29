Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PBI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,718. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $477.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.83 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Pitney Bowes from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,726,603. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $301,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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