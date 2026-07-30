Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.0480, with a volume of 190556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS.

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Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pitney Bowes has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Insider Activity

In other Pitney Bowes news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,603. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $301,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 133.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $96,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,309 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Further Reading

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